GAO: Unclear if $560M US Caribbean security plan has worked

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A federal report says the U.S. government spent more than $560 million to boost security across the Caribbean during this decade but doesn’t know whether its efforts have worked.

The U.S. Government Accountability Office said Wednesday that the collection and maintenance of data for the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative varies by country and that there is no centralized data storage system. It also says the U.S. State Department hasn’t created a plan to assess overall progress.

The initiative began in 2010 and aims to reduce drug trafficking and improve public safety in 13 nations.

The GAO says the State Department agrees with its recommendations to create a mechanism to monitor, evaluate and report all results and implement a data management system to centrally collect data.

