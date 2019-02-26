202
Home » Latin America News » Costa Rican accused of…

Costa Rican accused of sexual abuse expelled from priesthood

By The Associated Press February 26, 2019 12:36 pm 02/26/2019 12:36pm
Share

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — Roman Catholic officials in Costa Rica’s capital say that a cleric accused of sexually abusing minors has been expelled from the priesthood.

Church spokesman Jason Granados says that the Vatican expelled Mauricio Viquez two weeks ago, but has been unable to locate him to notify him of the decision.

A Costa Rican court has issued an international detention request for Viquez, who is accused of abusing two teenagers in 2003. He took a leave of absence from teaching at a local university last month and immigration records indicate he left the country on Jan. 7.

The Vatican is also investigating San Jose Archbishop Jose Rafael Quiros, who is accused by Viquez’s reported victims of covering up the abuse.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latin America News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!