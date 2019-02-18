202
Bus hits dump truck in Bolivia; at least 24 reported dead

In this photo released by the Bolivian Police of Oruro, firefighters work to rescue passengers after a bus crashed head-on with a dump truck, on the outskirts of Machamarca, Bolivia, Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. The Monday morning accident occurred in a dense fog on the highway connecting Potosi and Oruro, about 135 miles (220 kilometers) south of the capital. (Bolivian Police of Oruro via AP)

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — A passenger bus crashed head-on with a dump truck in southern Bolivia on Monday, killing at least 24 people and injuring 12 more, police said.

The accident occurred in a dense fog on the high-plains highway connecting Potosi and Oruro, about 135 miles (220 kilometers) south of the capital.

Police said the bus was en route to Oruru from the town of Villazon on the Argentine border.

Police Col. Jose Pizarro told state television that the cause of the accident was under investigation.

Two buses collided on the same highway in January, killing 22 people.

