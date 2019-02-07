202
Brazil president shows symptoms ‘compatible’ with pneumonia

By The Associated Press February 7, 2019 4:49 pm 02/07/2019 04:49pm
FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2019 file photo, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro enters the stage at the World Economic Forum, in Davos, Switzerland. Bolsonaro remains in the semi-intensive unit of a hospital in Sao Paulo with signs of a possible pneumonia infection, the Albert Einstein Hospital said in a statement Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s president remains in the semi-intensive unit of a hospital in Sao Paulo with signs of a possible pneumonia infection.

The Albert Einstein hospital said in a statement Thursday it had carried out tests on President Jair Bolsonaro after an isolated episode of fever Wednesday night.

“He underwent a tomography of the chest and abdomen that showed a good evolution of the intestinal frame and images compatible with pneumonia,” the hospital’s statement read.

Doctors say Bolsonaro is not eating solid foods, is doing walking exercises and is in no pain.

Bolsonaro checked in at the hospital on Jan. 27 for the removal of a colostomy bag put into place after he was stabbed during a campaign rally.

His recovery in the hospital was initially expected to take seven days.

Latin America News World News
