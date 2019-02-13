202
Brazil president leaves hospital after surgery

By The Associated Press February 13, 2019 1:30 pm 02/13/2019 01:30pm
FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2019 file photo, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro enters the stage at the World Economic Forum, in Davos, Switzerland. Bolsonaro remains in the semi-intensive unit of a hospital in Sao Paulo with signs of a possible pneumonia infection, the Albert Einstein Hospital said in a statement Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s president has been released from a hospital after 17 days of treatment related to a stabbing he suffered during the campaign.

Government spokesperson Otavio Rego Barros said Wednesday the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo had given the green light for the president to leave his hospital room. Television images showed him walking to his plane without trouble, accompanied by his wife.

Bolsonaro has been working from hospital after undergoing a colostomy reversal surgery on Jan. 28.

The 63-year-old president suffered serious internal bleeding and nearly died on Sept. 6 after he was stabbed in the abdomen at a campaign rally in the city of Juiz de Fora.

