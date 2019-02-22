AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the past week. At least 43 people have been slain…

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the past week.

At least 43 people have been slain in Venezuela since opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself interim president last month, and some families accused special police units of targeting the victims.

Some 20,000 people turned out for the Peladao soccer tournament in the Brazilian Amazon, one of the world’s largest competitions that mixes passion for the most popular sport on the planet with a beauty pageant.

In Mexico, officials announced that park rangers and conservationists working around the Nevado de Toluca volcano have discovered a monarch butterfly winter colony in a corner of the 132,000-acre (53,419-hectare) national reserve.

Argentina’s congress building was surrounded by protesters waving green handkerchiefs while demanding that abortion be decriminalized, something legislators rejected last year.

Cigar sophisticates flocked to Havana for the XXI Cigar Festival, which culminated with a gala dinner and auction that raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the public health system.

Officials in the northern Mexico border state of Coahuila closed a shelter in the border city of Piedras Negras where about 1,600 Central American migrants had been confined for two weeks.

Brazilian police continued to investigate the cause of a fire at the training facility of soccer club Flamengo that killed 10 teenage academy players.

Mexico’s popular Cruz Azul soccer club lost a first-division match to Santos, then days later was eliminated from the Cup tournament by a second-division team from Oaxaca.

___

Curated by photojournalist Moises Castillo in Guatemala City. Castillo on Twitter: @moises1975

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.