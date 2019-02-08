AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the past week. During the past week, tensions at the…

During the past week, tensions at the Venezuela-Colombia border rose as trucks carrying U.S. humanitarian aid arrived with opposition leaders vowing to bring the aid into Venezuela despite objections from President Nicolas Maduro.

El Salvador elected Nayib Bukele as its new president, ushering out the two parties that dominated politics for a quarter century in the Central America nation.

In Bolivia, children and adults competed in the Alasita miniature fair’s Ekeko costume contest. Ekeko is often rendered as a short, pudgy, mustached man who wears traditional Andean clothes and carries tiny items the people believe will bless them with better lives in the coming year.

In Brazil, helicopters hovered over an iron ore mining complex to release thousands of flower petals paying homage to the dozens of victims killed and scores of missing after a mining dam collapsed in the town of Brumadinho.

In Argentina people marched against U.S. intervention in Venezuela. And in Panama, Alexi Amarista of Venezuela’s Cardenales de Lara was tagged out at first by Victor Mendoza of Mexico’s Los Charros de Jalisco on the opening day of the Caribbean Series baseball tournament.

In Antigua and Barbuda, England cricket fans watched day one of the second Test cricket match against West Indies, from a pool at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound.

In Brazil, Erik of Brazil’s Botafogo celebrated under a deluge after he scored his side’s first goal during a Copa Sudamericana soccer against Argentina’s Defensa y Justicia.

