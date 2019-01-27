202
Home » Latin America News » Guatemalan boy who died…

Guatemalan boy who died in US custody laid to rest

By The Associated Press January 27, 2019 6:14 pm 01/27/2019 06:14pm
3 Shares

Villagers in a remote indigenous community of western Guatemala did their best Sunday to give a proper farewell to Felipe Gomez Alonzo, the 8-year-old migrant boy who died in U.S. custody at a New Mexico hospital on Christmas Eve. See photos.

YALAMBOJOCH, Guatemala (AP) — Villagers in this remote indigenous community of western Guatemala did their best Sunday to give a proper farewell to Felipe Gomez Alonzo, the 8-year-old migrant boy who died in U.S. custody at a New Mexico hospital on Christmas Eve.

They held a candlelight vigil, draped his small white coffin with flowers and then carried him to his final resting place. Older sister Catarina scratched his name with a stick into a simple concrete headstone. Women in brightly embroidered shirts and skirts oversaw the last rites since many of the men in the village left for the U.S. long ago.

The hamlet, set on a plain and surrounded by misty, pine-covered mountains, is a place of crushing poverty and lack of opportunity, home to a single small school, dirt roads that become impassible during the rainy season and rudimentary homes without insulation, proper flooring, water or electricity.

The community is populated by families who fled to Mexico during the bloodiest years of Guatemala’s 1960-1996 civil war but returned after the signing of peace accords.

There are no jobs, and people live off meager subsistence farming and local commerce. Residents say the Guatemalan government has turned a blind eye to their plight, a complaint that can be heard in other impoverished villages in the country.

It was extreme poverty and lack of opportunity that drove Felipe’s father, Agustin Gomez, to set off for the U.S. with the boy, the family has said. Others from the community had been able to cross the U.S. border with children, so he figured they would have the same luck. Felipe was chosen because he was the oldest son.

Felipe and Agustin were apprehended by the U.S. Border Patrol in mid-December. After nearly a week in custody, the boy developed a cough, fever and began to vomit. New Mexico authorities said an autopsy showed Felipe had the flu.

He was the second Guatemalan migrant child to die while in U.S. custody in December, sparking concerns of inadequate conditions at detention facilities.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Felipe Gomez Alonzo Latin America News World News
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
Every Super Bowl halftime show ranked
25-plus recipes for the Super Bowl
Puppy Bowl XV: See the starters
Today in History: Jan. 29
Celebrity birthdays Jan. 27-Feb. 2
2019 local deaths of note
Celebrity deaths
Lunar eclipse
Women's March
Indigenous Peoples March and the March for Life
Longest government shutdown in US history
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
‘Miracle on the Hudson’: 10th anniversary of Flight 1549
First winter storm of 2019
PHOTOS: Cool gadgets and tech from CES 2019
Golden Globe winners
January entertainment guide
PHOTOS: World welcomes 2019
Best local photos of 2018
Top photos of 2018
Top 10 DC-area weather events in 2018
Tragedy and triumph: 2018’s most notable local news stories
An Olympics, an election and investigations: 2018’s biggest national stories
A journey through 2018’s top pop culture moments
Remembering Penny Marshall
Life of George HW Bush
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods