202
Home » Latin America News » Unbearable stench: Giant sewage…

Unbearable stench: Giant sewage spill befouls Peru’s capital

By The Associated Press January 16, 2019 4:53 pm 01/16/2019 04:53pm
Share

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Amid an unbearable stench, thousands of workers, police and soldiers struggled Wednesday to contain and clean up a flood of sewage that has caused the government to declare a health emergency…

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Amid an unbearable stench, thousands of workers, police and soldiers struggled Wednesday to contain and clean up a flood of sewage that has caused the government to declare a health emergency in one of the most populous parts of Peru’s capital.

The foul flood was caused by a blockage in a giant pipe that collects 80 percent of the sewage in the San Juan de Lurigancho district. Adding a political element, the pipe was relocated about six years ago by Odebrecht, the Brazilian construction giant that is at the heart of a corruption scandal engulfing elites across Latin America, including Peru.

“It has become clogged: strange material has entered the collector,” said President Martin Vizcarra, who pledged to find those responsible and declared a health emergency.

Vizcarra said the pipe is buried at a depth of nine meters (30 feet) and it “began to sink,” with dirty water flowing into low-lying areas of San Juan de Lurigancho, which has more than 1 million inhabitants.

More than 100 police officers rode horses through the waters while dozens of giant suction machines pulled up sewage.

Maria Cruz, 80, cried as she used a bucket of clean water to wash two small dolls that had adorned the top of her wedding cake decades ago.

“You can’t even breath here,” she said.

The flooding began Sunday when millions of liters (gallons) of sewage spilled across more than eight hectares (20 acres) of the borough, reaching depths of two meters (6½ feet), officials said.

“We are worried by the pollution,” said resident Oswaldo Vasquez. Neighbors complained of dirty water coming out of their taps and toilets.

While officials have not yet determined who is responsible for the flooding, Vizcarra said the builder of a public works project is responsible for any defect in it for the next seven years.

“And this project doesn’t have seven years,” he added.

Mayra Cardenas of the communications office of Odebrecht’s office in Peru said: “We will not comment.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latin America News World News
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
2019 local deaths of note
Celebrity deaths
Today in History: Jan. 24
Lunar eclipse
Women's March
Celebrity birthdays Jan. 20-26
Indigenous Peoples March and the March for Life
Longest government shutdown in US history
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
‘Miracle on the Hudson’: 10th anniversary of Flight 1549
First winter storm of 2019
PHOTOS: Cool gadgets and tech from CES 2019
Golden Globe winners
January entertainment guide
PHOTOS: World welcomes 2019
Best local photos of 2018
Top photos of 2018
Top 10 DC-area weather events in 2018
Tragedy and triumph: 2018’s most notable local news stories
An Olympics, an election and investigations: 2018’s biggest national stories
A journey through 2018’s top pop culture moments
Remembering Penny Marshall
Life of George HW Bush
Best time of the year for every home improvement project
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods