Mexico’s Supreme Court overturns state migrant ID law

By The Associated Press January 15, 2019 8:55 pm 01/15/2019 08:55pm
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Supreme Court has overturned a law passed in Jalisco state that required migrants to show identification documents to police.

The ruling won praise from the country’s human rights commission, which considered the law a violation of migrants’ rights to privacy.

The court said Tuesday that it overturned the 2016 Jalisco law on the grounds that immigration control is the exclusive domain of the federal government.

Jalisco authorities had a rocky relationship with the migrant caravan that passed through the state in November on its way to the border city of Tijuana.

Migrants complained that authorities dumped them on a highway rather than helping them reach a neighboring state. Authorities said some migrants were unruly.

Topics:
Latin America News World News
