202.5
Home » Latin America News » Judge issues gag order…

Judge issues gag order in Dallas officer’s shooting case

By The Associated Press January 8, 2019 4:13 pm 01/08/2019 04:13pm
Share
Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger, right, leaves the Frank Crowley Courts Building in downtown Dallas, after making her first court appearance, Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. Guyger is charged in the Sept. 6, 2018 fatal shooting of Botham Jean, her unarmed black neighbor, whose apartment she says she mistook as her own. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

DALLAS (AP) — A gag order has been issued in the case of a former Dallas police officer charged in the fatal shooting of her unarmed black neighbor whose apartment she says she mistook as her own.

State District Judge Tammy Kemp ordered attorneys in the case to not speak publicly after meeting in her chambers Tuesday with a prosecutor and attorneys for Amber Guyger.

Guyger, who is white, is charged with murder in the Sept. 6 shooting of Botham Jean, a 26-year-old native of the Caribbean island of St. Lucia who worked in Dallas for an accounting and consulting firm.

Guyger told investigators that when she entered Jean’s apartment — which was directly above hers — she thought it was hers.

She was fired following the shooting.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latin America News National News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500