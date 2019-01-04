Ex-Mexican prosecutor pleads guilty with El Chapo nearby

NEW YORK (AP) — A former state attorney general from Mexico has pleaded guilty to U.S. drug-trafficking charges in the same courthouse where the infamous kingpin known as El Chapo is on trial. Edgar Veytia…

Edgar Veytia (vey-TEEH’-yah) was arrested in 2017 and charged with helping smuggle cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine to the U.S. starting in 2013. He was chief law enforcement officer in the Pacific coast state of Nayarit at the time of the conspiracy.

Veytia entered the plea Friday in Brooklyn federal court, where Joaquin Guzman has been on trial since late last year.

Jurors at Guzman’s trial have heard testimony from cooperators claiming multiple instances of public officials taking bribes to look the other way or demanding some drug profits in the 1990s and 2000s.

