3 bodies believed to be missing students found in Mexico

By The Associated Press January 13, 2019 4:53 pm 01/13/2019 04:53pm
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say they believe they have found the bodies of three students who have been missing in the northern Mexico state of Sonora for two weeks.

The Sonora state prosecutor’s office said Sunday that DNA samples will be compared in the coming days to determine whether the bodies discovered in the municipality of Huatabampo are the remains of the three young men who were reported missing Dec. 30.

Family members, friends and police had been searching for the students since then.

