202.5
Home » Latin America News » Voters send decisive message…

Voters send decisive message against corruption in Peru

By The Associated Press December 10, 2018 5:41 pm 12/10/2018 05:41pm
Share
Voters look at a list indicating their voting stations during a referendum aimed at curbing corruption in Lima, Peru, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. The four questions on the ballot include measures that would prohibit legislators from immediate reelection, create stricter campaign finance rules and reform a scandal-tainted council charged with selecting judges (AP Photo/Cesar Olmos)

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Voters in Peru have sent a decisive message to the nation’s politicians: Push through measures to stamp out corruption.

Official returns released Monday show that voters overwhelmingly favored three of the four proposals in a referendum on anti-corruption measures.

Over 12 million Peruvians voted Sunday in favor of prohibiting legislators from seeking immediate re-election, tightening campaign finance rules and empowering the public to select members of a powerful judicial council. Just over 2 million voters opposed each of those measures.

Voters backed President Martin Vizcarra in rejecting a fourth measure to create a bicameral congress after it was watered down by opposition legislators.

Peru has been reeling from a series of corruption scandals involving some of the nation’s highest ranking judges and politicians. Four former presidents are currently under investigation.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latin America News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500