The Latest: Costa Rica: Body is likely missing Florida woman

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — The latest on the search for a Florida woman who went missing during a vacation in Costa Rica (all times local):

4:05 p.m.

Authorities in Costa Rica say they think that a body discovered near an apartment in the capital of San Jose is that of missing Florida woman Carla Stefaniak, who disappeared while vacationing in the Central American nation.

But officials add that they are awaiting fingerprint comparisons to 100 percent confirm the identity.

Authorities also say they have detained a suspect in the case.

The body, covered in plastic bags, was found about 300 meters (300 yards) from the apartment that Stefaniak was staying at in San Jose to celebrate her 36th birthday.

1:35 p.m.

Costa Rican authorities say they found what appears to be blood in the Airbnb apartment rented by a missing South Florida woman who was on a vacation to celebrate her 36th birthday, and that prompted a search that led them to a still-unidentified body discovered outside.

The head of the country’s Judicial Investigation Department said Tuesday that tests are underway to determine whether the likely blood and the decomposing, half-buried body belong to the missing woman, Carla Stefaniak.

Stefaniak has been missing for more than a week after traveling to Costa Rica. A Gofundme account says Stefaniak was last heard from around 8 p.m. on Nov. 27. She didn’t show up for her 1 p.m. flight home on Nov. 28.

