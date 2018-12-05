Magnitude 5.2 earthquake sways buildings in Chile’s capital

202.5
By The Associated Press December 5, 2018 12:38 pm 12/05/2018 12:38pm
SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.2 has swayed buildings in the Chilean capital of Santiago. There are no immediate reports of damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake hit at 2:12 p.m. local time (12:12 p.m. EST; 1712 GMT) and was centered 5 miles (9 kilometers) south-southwest of San Antonio on the Pacific coast.

Witnesses reported buildings swaying in the center of the capital, and said it also was felt in the port of Valparaiso, some 65 miles (105 kilometers) northwest of the capital.

