Family: Blind Michigan woman vanishes during visit to Peru

By The Associated Press December 18, 2018 11:28 am 12/18/2018 11:28am
DETROIT (AP) — A blind American woman from Michigan has gone missing after traveling to Peru for a wedding.

Relatives say 35-year-old Carla Valpeoz has been missing for nearly a week in the South American country. She was last seen on Dec. 12 after she returned to a hostel from a nightclub in Cusco.

Her brother tells The Detroit News that his sister’s roommate awoke to find her and her belongings gone. He says security footage shows she took a taxi from the hostel. She later missed her flight home to the U.S.

He says the U.S. Department of State told her family she may have ridden a shuttle to another location near Cusco.

The State Department says it’s aware a U.S. citizen has been reported missing in Peru, but declined further comment, citing privacy concerns.

Information from: The Detroit News, http://detnews.com/

