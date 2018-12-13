202.5
Colombian ex-official sentencing delayed in bribery scheme

By The Associated Press December 13, 2018 1:43 pm 12/13/2018 01:43pm
MIAMI (AP) — Sentencing has been postponed for a former Colombian anti-corruption official who pleaded guilty to U.S. money-laundering conspiracy charges as part of a bribery scheme.

A sentencing hearing originally set Thursday in Miami federal court will instead occur Monday for Luis Gustavo Moreno Rivera, former director of the anti-corruption office for Colombia’s chief prosecutor.

Moreno faces up to 20 years in prison, but his lawyer is seeking 18 months behind bars.

The Drug Enforcement Administration says in court documents that Moreno and an attorney sought to obtain thousands of dollars in bribes from a former governor of Colombia’s Cordoba region who was under a separate corruption investigation.

The former governor has been identified in Colombia as Alejandro Lyons. Authorities say the goal of the bribery scheme was to hinder that investigation.

