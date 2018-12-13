Brazil police serve warrants in case of slain councilwoman

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Police have served several arrest, search and seizure warrants in connection with the killing of a Rio de Janeiro city councilwoman nine months ago, authorities said Thursday. Marielle Franco and…

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Police have served several arrest, search and seizure warrants in connection with the killing of a Rio de Janeiro city councilwoman nine months ago, authorities said Thursday.

Marielle Franco and her driver, Anderson Pedro Gomes, were shot to death March 14 while returning from an event focused on empowering young black women.

The police department’s statement said it could not provide further details on the warrants because the case is under seal.

Public Security Minister Raul Jungmann told reporters last April that the killings were “very probably the work of Rio de Janeiro’s militias.”

He was referring to armed groups who vie with criminal gangs for control of Rio’s poor communities and have been accused of summary executions.

