Blaze destroys at least 600 houses in Brazil neighborhood.

By The Associated Press December 18, 2018 4:56 pm 12/18/2018 04:56pm
A man throws a bucketful of water on a fire in the Educandos neighborhood, in Manaus, Brazil, Monday, Dec. 17, 2018. Officials say the fire has engulfed the neighborhood in the northern Brazilian city of Manaus and destroyed at least 600 wooden houses. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros)

SAO PAULO (AP) —

Fire swept over a low-income neighborhood in the northern Brazilian city of Manaus, destroying at least 600 wooden houses, authorities said Tuesday.

Civil defense officials said four people were injured in the blaze Monday night in the Educandos district. No deaths were reported.

Public security chief Amadeu Soares said the fire might have been started by the explosion of a pressure cooker.

