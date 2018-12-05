202.5
Argentine groups protest acquittal in girl’s death

By The Associated Press December 5, 2018 7:49 pm 12/05/2018 07:49pm
A woman holds up a sign that reads in Spanish: "Today for Lucia. Tomorrow for me," referring to gender violence victim Lucia Perez, during a protest against gender violence in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. Argentine feminist groups and labor unions are protesting a court ruling that acquitted two men accused of sexually abusing and killing the 16-year-old girl. (AP Photo/Tomas F. Cuesta)

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Thousands turned out Wednesday to join feminist groups and labor unions protesting a court ruling that acquitted two men accused of sexually abusing and killing a 16-year-old girl.

The groups organizing the protests in several cities are part of “Ni Una Menos,” which is an Argentine grassroots movement that has mobilized to fight violence against women and has spread globally.

A court in the coastal city of Mar del Plata recently ruled in favor of the two men accused of abusing and killing Lucia Perez. Her 2016 death caused a public outcry.

The ruling said that the girl had consensual sex with one of the men and that she died of an overdose. The men were convicted of selling drugs to a minor and sentenced to eight years in prison.

