Home » Latin America News » Violent protest at new…

Violent protest at new Venezuelan migrant camp in Colombia

By The Associated Press November 19, 2018 2:24 pm 11/19/2018 02:24pm
Share

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian officials say four people have been arrested and expelled from a camp built for homeless Venezuelan migrants following a violent protest over food rations.

Officials in Colombia’s capital city say that a group of migrants in the newly built camp looted supplies, destroyed tents and attacked police on Monday at the site, which houses 470 Venezuelan migrants.

Bogota’s head of social integration says the city will reinforce security around the camp while continuing to serve the most vulnerable migrants.

The migrant camp was built last week to provide accommodation for people who had previously been living in tents of plastic sheets and scrap outside the city’s bus terminal. More than 1 million Venezuelans have moved to Colombia to escape hyperinflation and food shortages at home.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latin America News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500