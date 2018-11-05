202
Home » Latin America News » Tropical Storm Xavier brushes…

Tropical Storm Xavier brushes Mexican coast with wind, rain

By The Associated Press November 5, 2018 11:54 pm 11/05/2018 11:54pm
Share

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Xavier brought heavy rains and gusty winds to Mexico’s central Pacific coast Monday, then degenerated into a post-tropical cyclone as it headed away from land.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm was about 145 miles (235 kilometers) southwest of Cabo Corrientes late Monday and was moving west-northwest at 6 mph (9 kph). Tropical storm-force winds extended as far as 45 miles (75 kilometers) from the center.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds had weakened to 45 mph (75 kph), and was forecast to continue weakening and become a remnant low by Tuesday night.

Forecasters said it was likely to bring 1 to 3 inches (2.5 to 7.5 centimeters) of rain to parts of Guerrero, Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco states.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latin America News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500