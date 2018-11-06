The Latest: Aid workers help migrants at Mexico City stadium

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Latest on the caravans of Central American migrants making their way through Mexico (all times local): 12:00 p.m. Humanitarian aid has converged around a stadium in Mexico City where thousands…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Latest on the caravans of Central American migrants making their way through Mexico (all times local):

12:00 p.m.

Humanitarian aid has converged around a stadium in Mexico City where thousands of Central American migrants heading toward the United States are resting after an arduous trek that has taken them through three countries in the course of three weeks.

Migrants searched through piles of donated clothes for fresh garments, grabbed boxes of milk for children and lined up to make quick calls home at a stand set up by the Red Cross.

More than 2,000 migrants have arrived at the Jesus Martinez stadium since Sunday, and city officials are bracing to attend to as many as 5,000 at the site by Wednesday. Hundreds of city employees and even more volunteers were on hand to sort donations and direct migrants toward food, water, diapers and other basics.

The atmosphere at the stadium is more organized than what migrants encountered on the road, where humble townspeople pushed bags of drinking water, tacos and fruit into the migrants’ hands as they passed through tiny hamlets in southern Mexico.

