202.5
Home » Latin America News » Landing gear collapse as…

Landing gear collapse as plane lands in Bolivia; none hurt

By The Associated Press November 22, 2018 8:15 pm 11/22/2018 08:15pm
Share
A Peruvian aircraft arriving from Cuzco blocks the runway after having problems landing as workers try to tow it away at the airport in El Alto, Bolivia, Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. The aircraft blocked the tarmac for several hours, and its occupants were unharmed, according aviation authorities. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — A Peruvian Airlines Boeing 737 suffered a collapsed landing gear when it arrived at an airport in Bolivia, forcing closure of the runway for 10 hours. Officials say none of the 122 passengers or five crewmembers was hurt.

Officials say that they were unable to move the plane, prompting a 10-hour closure that delayed several other flights into and out of the El Alto airport near the Bolivian capital on Thursday

The plane was arriving on a flight from Cuzco, Peru.

The airline said in a statement that the cause of the incident is under investigation.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latin America News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500