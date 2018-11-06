LIMA, Peru (AP) — Authorities in Peru say a former head of the national police force is under arrest, accused of involvement in a baby trafficking ring. Prosecutors say that Gen. Raul Becerra is among…

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Authorities in Peru say a former head of the national police force is under arrest, accused of involvement in a baby trafficking ring.

Prosecutors say that Gen. Raul Becerra is among 15 people suspected of selling babies and children taken from poor women.

Authorities say that a gynecologist and a pediatrician also were detained in early morning raids Tuesday in the industrial city of Arequipa, 560 miles (900 kilometers) south of Lima.

Police Gen. Walter Ortiz says the suspected ring leader is Cintia Tello, the partner of the former police force director.

Investigators say they raided 18 homes and rescued a 5-month-old baby.

The Associated Press could not immediately reach Becerra, Tello or attorneys representing them for comment.

