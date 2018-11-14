Chile: Former bishop questioned in sexual abuse case

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — A former Chilean bishop was questioned by authorities Wednesday about allegations he covered up the sexual abuse of minors by a former air force chaplain. Juan Barros was interrogated for almost…

Juan Barros was interrogated for almost four hours by prosecutor Sergio Moya in Rancagua, 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of the capital.

Moya said the retired bishop answered all questions, which centered on the case of former chaplain Pedro Quiroz.

Moya said Barros was warned that he could be summoned to testify in other cases related to sexual abuse of minors by members of the Roman Catholic Church.

Barros told reporters that he hopes “everything will be cleared up for the better.”

