AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

By The Associated Press November 2, 2018 12:27 am 11/02/2018 12:27am
This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean published in the past week.

Thousands of Central American migrants plodded northward with hopes of reaching the United States, trudging on foot and sometimes catching rides as they wound their way into southern Mexico.

In Brazil, far-right politician Jair Bolsonaro was elected president, after four straight elections won by the left- leaning Workers’ Party.

Mexicans dressed up in elaborate and sometimes macabre costumes to remember departed loved ones in Dead of the Dead observances.

In South American soccer, perennial favorites and rivals River Plate and Boca Juniors of Argentina defeated their Brazilian opponents to advance to the final of the Copa Libertadores tournament.

British racing driver Lewis Hamilton won his fifth F1 championship by finishing fourth in the Mexico Grand Prix, putting him in a tie with the late Juan Manuel Fangio of Argentina for the second-most career titles.

The Huachipa Zoo, on the outskirts of Peru’s capital, celebrated the birth of three white Bengal tigers.

Curated by photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.

