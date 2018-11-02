202.5
Home » Latin America News » 2 sons of former…

2 sons of former Panama president detained in US

By The Associated Press November 21, 2018 3:24 pm 11/21/2018 03:24pm
Share

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Panama’s chief prosecutor says two sons of former President Ricardo Martinelli have been detained in the United States.

Both Ricardo Martinelli Linares and Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares are being sought on corruption charges in Panama.

Panama Attorney General Kenia Porcell told local media Wednesday that she doesn’t know if that was why they were detained in Miami.

Former President Ricardo Martinelli governed Panama from 2009 to 2014.

He was extradited from the U.S. earlier this year to face political espionage and embezzlement charges.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latin America News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500