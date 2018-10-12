202
Home » Latin America News » Workers cut through slabs…

Workers cut through slabs to find bodies at Mexico mall

By The Associated Press October 12, 2018 11:50 am 10/12/2018 11:50am
Share

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — Emergency personnel are using cranes and abrasive cutters to remove slabs of concrete at a collapsed shopping mall in northern Mexico in hopes of finding the last missing construction workers.

Three levels of the mall collapsed Thursday, killing at least seven men. Nuevo Leon state civil defense official Miguel Perales says “They literally sandwiched.”

Perales said Friday that rescuers using sonar equipment, dogs and heat-image cameras had detected signs of a person or a body at three different sites in the rubble in the industrial hub of Monterrey.

Fifteen people were injured, and all the victims are believed to be construction workers.

Work on the three-story structure was being carried out without the necessary licenses.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latin America News World News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500