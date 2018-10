By The Associated Press

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — USGS: 5.2-magnitude aftershock rattles northern Haiti, day after quake kills at least 12.

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — USGS: 5.2-magnitude aftershock rattles northern Haiti, day after quake kills at least 12.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.