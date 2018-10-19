202
Home » Latin America News » Uruguay passes law granting…

Uruguay passes law granting rights to trans people

By The Associated Press October 19, 2018 3:34 pm 10/19/2018 03:34pm
Share
Activists celebrate during a session inside the Legislative Palace, the approval of the Integral law for Trans People that was voted by Uruguayan legislators in Montevideo, Uruguay, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Uruguay’s Congress has approved a law that guarantees rights to the South American country’s transgender community.

Lawmakers in the lower house voted in favor of the measure late Thursday. It had already been approved by the Senate.

The law grants transgender people the right to get an operation that matches their sexual identity. It will be paid by the Uruguayan state along with hormone treatments.

The law also ensures a minimum number of transgender people are given public jobs in the next 15 years.

It mandates that 1 percent of government jobs be reserved and establishes a pension to compensate transgender people who were persecuted during Uruguay’s 1973-1985 military dictatorship.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latin America News World News

WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500