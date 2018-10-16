202
UN anti-graft body in Guatemala says visas denied, revoked

By The Associated Press October 16, 2018 1:03 pm 10/16/2018 01:03pm
Guatemala's President Jimmy Morales speaks during the second Conference for Prosperity and Security in Central America at State Department on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

ESQUIPULAS, Guatemala (AP) — A U.N. commission investigating corruption in Guatemala says President Jimmy Morales’ government has denied or revoked visas for about a dozen of its personnel.

The International Commission against Impunity in Guatemala says it was notified Monday that three current visas were withdrawn, eight were denied for officials and two were denied for family members.

Among those affected is Colombian lawyer Luis Fernando Orozco, who is investigating Morales over purported illegal campaign financing.

Another is Cesar Rincon, also a Colombian lawyer. Rincon is the commission’s representative on a case against Morales’ son and brother over alleged falsification of documents to obtain government funds.

The commission known as CICIG said Tuesday that it was evaluating the notification from the Foreign Ministry.

There was no immediate public comment from the government.

