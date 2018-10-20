Tropical Storms Willa and Vicente swirling off Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two tropical storms are swirling in the Pacific Ocean off Mexico, and one is forecast to become a hurricane and approach the country’s west coast late next week. Tropical Storm Willa…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two tropical storms are swirling in the Pacific Ocean off Mexico, and one is forecast to become a hurricane and approach the country’s west coast late next week.

Tropical Storm Willa is the 21st named storm of the eastern Pacific hurricane season. It was about 280 miles (450 kilometers) south-southwest of the port city of Manzanillo on Saturday afternoon with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph).

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said it was likely to remain well off the coast through Wednesday, when it could approach Mexico’s west-central mainland as a hurricane.

Tropical Storm Vicente formed Friday off the coast of the southern state of Chiapas. Its core was about 135miles (215 kilometers) southeast of Salina Cruz, Mexico. It had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph).

The center said it could produce 3 to 6 inches of rain along Mexico’s southern Pacific coast and parts of Guatemala.

