Tropical Storm Tara soaking Mexico’s central Pacific coast

By The Associated Press October 16, 2018 7:56 am 10/16/2018 07:56am
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Tara is drenching west-central Mexico while moving just offshore, and forecasters are warning of the danger of possible flash floods and high winds in some coastal areas.

The storm that formed Monday is moving slowly along the Pacific coast and it’s expected to remain close to land for the next few days.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Tara had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph) Tuesday morning. It was centered about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south-southwest of Manzanillo while moving north-northwest at 1 mph (2 kph).

A tropical storm warning is in effect from Manzanillo to Cabo Corrientes, south of Puerto Vallarta.

Rains of 5 to 10 inches (13 to 25 centimeters) are possible in parts of Colima, western Jalisco and western Michoacan states.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

