Tropical Storm Sergio to soak NW Mexico, US Southern Plains

By The Associated Press October 11, 2018 1:35 pm 10/11/2018 01:35pm
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A tropical storm warning is in effect for a mid-peninsula stretch of Mexico’s Baja California as Tropical Storm Sergio bears down, with expected landfall early Friday.

Schools in the area will be closed and the Baja California Sur state government reports that 40 shelters have been readied with a capacity of over 8,000 people. The port of San Carlos is closed.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Sergio is expected to bring heavy rains to northwestern Mexico and then to the U.S. Southern Plains over the weekend. Life-threatening flash floods and slides are possible.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kph) on Thursday. It was located about 445 miles (715 kilometers) west-southwest of Cabo San Lazaro and was heading toward land at 20 mph (31 kph).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

