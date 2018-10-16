202
The Latest: Migrant caravan on the march again in Guatemala

By The Associated Press October 16, 2018 11:40 am 10/16/2018 11:40am
Honduran migrant Mary Dominguez, 27, carries her two-year-old son Dominic during a caravan of hundreds of Honduras migrants making their way to the U.S., as the group leaves Esquipulas, Guatemala, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Tuesday to cut aid to Honduras if it doesn’t stop the impromptu caravan of migrants, but it remains unclear if governments in the region can summon the political will to physically halt the determined border-crossers. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

ESQUIPULAS, Guatemala (AP) — The Latest on a caravan of Central American migrants hoping to reach the United States (all times local):

9:40 a.m.

A caravan of about 2,000 Honduran migrants has resumed its northward march with hopes of reaching the U.S. border.

After sleeping on the ground in their clothes, the migrants were up shortly after dawn Tuesday in the Guatemalan city of Esquipulas.

Dozens attended Mass at the local Roman Catholic basilica to receive a blessing.

Feet swollen and aching, they continued the journey escorted by Guatemalan police.

Sixteen-year-old Karla Maldonado said she joined her cousin in the caravan to seek a better life.

Twenty-year-old Carlos Reyes said he was fleeing after men tried to kill him a week ago for being gay.

Earlier Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to cut aid to Honduras if it doesn’t stop the caravan.

___

7:55 a.m.

U.S. President Donald Trump is threatening to cut aid to Honduras if it doesn’t stop a migrant caravan heading for the U.S.

Trump did not follow through on a similar threat to the Central American nation in April over an earlier caravan, which eventually petered out.

Honduras’ ability to stop the new caravan may be limited because it has already moved into Guatemala, where the hundreds of people fleeing poverty and violence in their homeland spent Monday night after authorities failed to halt their advance.

Mexican authorities have warned that only those migrants meeting requirements will be allowed to cross their border with Guatemala.

Trump says “The United States has strongly informed the President of Honduras that if the large Caravan of people heading to the U.S. is not stopped and brought back to Honduras, no more money or aid will be given to Honduras, effective immediately!”

