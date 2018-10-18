202
Pompeo meets Panama’s president about Venezuela, Nicaragua

By The Associated Press October 18, 2018 3:56 pm 10/18/2018 03:56pm
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives to board his plane at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, as he travels to Panama and Mexico . (Brendan Smialowski/Pool Image via AP)

PANAMA CITY (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is meeting with Panama’s president to discuss the situations in Venezuela and Nicaragua.

Political unrest and economic problems have sparked an exodus from both countries.

Pompeo also discussed drug trafficking, migration and anti-terrorism efforts in his meeting Thursday with President Juan Carlos Varela.

Both countries have encouraged talks between the government and opponents in Nicaragua and Venezuela.

Pompeo is scheduled to fly later Thursday to Mexico, where a caravan of about 3,000 Honduran migrants is expected to try to reach the U.S. border.

