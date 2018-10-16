202
Home » Latin America News » Police find 16 bodies…

Police find 16 bodies in mass grave in western Mexico

By The Associated Press October 16, 2018 1:21 pm 10/16/2018 01:21pm
Share

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities say they have found 16 bodies, including those of two women, in a clandestine burial pit in western Mexico.

The bodies were found in a pit in a vacant lot in Tonala, on the outskirts of the city of Guadalajara in Jalisco state.

A Jalisco state official who was not authorized to be quoted by name said Tuesday that investigators were still working at the site and the body count is not final.

The official said the bodies appear to have been buried weeks ago.

Drug cartels in Mexico frequently use such clandestine pits to dispose of the bodies of their victims or rivals.

The state is home to the Jalisco New Generation drug cartel, one of Mexico’s most powerful criminal organizations.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latin America News World News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500