Police: 2 dead, dozens injured in protests across Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — At least two people were killed and dozens injured during large protests across Haiti over alleged misuse of government funds, authorities said Thursday. Police spokesman Michel-Ange Louis-Jeune said 11 civilians were…

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — At least two people were killed and dozens injured during large protests across Haiti over alleged misuse of government funds, authorities said Thursday.

Police spokesman Michel-Ange Louis-Jeune said 11 civilians were injured by bullets and 11 officers by flying rocks. However, municipal officials reported higher numbers.

Saint-Marc Deputy Mayor Frantz Ulysse said 14 people were injured on Wednesday when police opened fire to clear a road for a presidential motorcade as the government commemorated the death of independence hero Jean-Jacques Dessalines. Ulysse said 10 people were hit by bullets and three are in critical condition.

Protesters were demanding more transparency in how the government uses funds from Petrocaribe, an oil assistance program sponsored by Venezuela. An investigation by Haiti’s Senate found that at least 14 former government officials allegedly misused $3.8 billion under the administration of former President Michel Martelly.

Many protesters also demanded the resignation of President Jovenel Moise, accusing him of blocking investigations into what happened to the Petrocaribe funds.

Moise tweeted that his administration would determine who was responsible and called for an investigation into those involved with the misuse of funds.

“No one will escape justice,” he wrote. “It’s a moral and judicial duty.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.