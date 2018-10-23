202
Pizza man released from jail after domestic violence arrest

By The Associated Press October 23, 2018 6:04 pm 10/23/2018 06:04pm
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — A pizza deliveryman detained at an Army base over his immigration status, sparking outrage, has been released from jail after his arrest last week in a domestic violence case.

Pablo Villavicencio (vee-uh-vih-SEHN’-see-oh) was freed Tuesday after spending at least four days behind bars . The 35-year-old Ecuadorian is due back in court Nov. 5 on the misdemeanor criminal mischief charge.

Villavicencio is accused of pushing and slapping his wife and grabbing her phone to keep her from calling police. His lawyer says the case is weak.

Villavicencio was detained in June after delivering pizza to Fort Hamilton in Brooklyn. He was seeking to establish legal residency and overcome a 2010 order to leave the country.

The government declined to appeal the July decision allowing him to stay in the U.S.

