Nicaraguan activists detained in government crackdown

By The Associated Press October 14, 2018 7:16 pm 10/14/2018 07:16pm
Anti-government protesters are arrested and taken away by police as the security forces disrupt their march, coined "United for Freedom," in Managua, Nicaragua, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. Anti-government protests calling for President Daniel Ortega's resignation are ongoing since April, triggered by a since-rescinded government plan to cut social security pensions. Ortega said opponents will have to wait until his term ends in 2021. (AP Photo/Alfredo Zuniga)

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — A Nicaraguan human rights group says two activists were forced off a plane for questioning by government officials in Managua amid rising tensions and detentions of dozens of anti-government protesters.

The non-governmental Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights said Sunday that indigenous rights advocate Lottie Cunningham was later allowed to board her flight out of the country but activist Haydee Castillo was taken to El Chipote prison for unknown reasons.

The detentions came just hours after police arrested 38 people at an anti-government protest that was broken up with tear gas. The government prohibited opposition protests several weeks ago.

More than 300 people have been killed since protests erupted in April calling for the resignation of President Daniel Ortega. Ortega said Saturday that those who continue to protest are “blood-thirsty.”

