New tropical storm brings rains to central Mexican coast

By The Associated Press October 15, 2018 8:15 am 10/15/2018 08:15am
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A newly formed tropical storm is drifting off the central Pacific coast of Mexico.

Forecasters say Tropical Storm Tara is already bringing heavy rains onshore, though its center is likely to remain out to sea while remaining near the coast

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Tara was centered about 105 miles (165 kilometers) south of Manzanillo early Monday while heading to the west-northwest at 2 mph (4 kph). It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph).

A tropical storm watch is in effect from Punta San Telmo in Michoacan state to Cabo Corrientes, which juts into the Pacific south of Puerto Vallarta.

Tara is expected to bring 3 to 5 inches (7.5 to 15 centimeters) of rain to coastal regions in Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco states.

