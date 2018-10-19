202
Former Puerto Rico policeman sentenced for bank robbery

By The Associated Press October 19, 2018 2:52 pm 10/19/2018 02:52pm
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A former police officer in Puerto Rico found guilty of masterminding a bank robbery in the U.S. territory has been sentenced to 19 years in prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Friday that Jose Padilla Galarza received five additional years of supervised release.

Police said Padilla recruited several men who disguised themselves in construction outfits for the 2014 robbery in which they stole more than $64,000 at a Banco Popular branch. Police said Padilla then placed decoy explosives near ATM machines as a diversion.

Four other suspects have pleaded guilty in the case.

