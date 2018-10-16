202
Cuban diplomats disrupt UN meeting called by US on prisoners

By The Associated Press October 16, 2018 3:49 pm 10/16/2018 03:49pm
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — About 20 Cuban diplomats and supporters have disrupted a U.N. meeting called by the United States to spotlight the country’s political prisoners, banging on tables and shouting in Spanish “Cuba Yes, U.S. Blockade No!”

It was impossible to hear U.S. Deputy Ambassador Kelley Currie and senior Trump administration officials above the noise in the U.N. Economic and Social Council chamber on Tuesday which continued for more than 45 minutes.

Currie told reporters outside the chamber that the Cuban diplomats “should be ashamed of themselves” and the U.S. would raise their actions with the proper authorities in the United Nations.

Cuba’s U.N. Ambassador Anayansi Rodriguez Camejo called the meeting a “farce,” ”a political comedy” and “a new chapter in the long list of aggressions against Cuba.”

Topics:
Latin America News World News
