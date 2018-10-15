202
Chile says 2 US citizens, 1 Chilean gone missing found dead

By The Associated Press October 15, 2018 5:52 pm 10/15/2018 05:52pm
SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chilean authorities say two young Americans and a Chilean who went missing over the weekend have been found dead in a river estuary, the apparent victims of accidental drowning.

Divers on Monday recovered the bodies of 23-year-old Rose Simonsen Franke and 25-year-old Hannah Lov Bozzy of the United States along with 21-year-old David Abdala Huenchunao of Chile. They were found in the waters of the Malalcura estuary, about 260 miles (580 kilometers) south of the Chilean capital.

The Americans were exploring the area near a national park guided by the Chilean when they went missing Saturday. Authorities haven’t released the Americans’ hometowns.

Investigators are still collecting evidence but believe they likely drowned after they were caught by a strong current.

