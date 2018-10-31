202
Home » Latin America News » Brazil to merge …

Brazil to merge agriculture and environment ministries

By The Associated Press October 31, 2018 2:03 pm 10/31/2018 02:03pm
Share

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s environment ministry is raising concerns about president-elect Jair Bolsonaro’s plan to merge it with the agriculture ministry, saying it would have a negative impact on the country’s economy.

The plan to combine the ministries was announced on Tuesday by Bolsonaro’s likely chief of staff, Onyx Lorenzoni.

Environment Minister Edson Duarte said Wednesday that the merger could prompt “possible trade retaliations from importing counties” that might damage agribusiness.

The nonprofit group Observatorio do Clima said joining the two ministries would “undermine the competitiveness of Brazilian agribusiness, which depends on strong environmental governance.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latin America News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500