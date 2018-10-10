202
Home » Latin America News » Brazil suspects Equatorial Guinea…

Brazil suspects Equatorial Guinea money-laundering scheme

By The Associated Press October 10, 2018 3:01 pm 10/10/2018 03:01pm
Share

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian officials say $16 million in undeclared cash and luxury watches seized from the delegation of Equatorial Guinea’s vice president may have been part of an effort to launder money embezzled from the African country’s government.

Police at an airport in Sao Paulo last month seized the valuables that were packed in the luggage of a delegation accompanying Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue.

Brazilian federal police said Wednesday they suspect money laundering. Meanwhile, Equatorial Guinea’s embassy in Brazil said in a statement that the investigation “violates the norms of international law that Brazil subscribes” to.

Brazilian law prohibits people from entering the country with more than $2,700 in cash.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latin America News World News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500