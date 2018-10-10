Brazil: Mexico dragging feet on Odebrecht corruption scandal

202
By The Associated Press October 10, 2018 3:15 pm 10/10/2018 03:15pm
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian prosecutors say evidence that could shed light on bribes paid in Mexico by construction giant Odebrecht has been held up for more than a year because Mexican prosecutors have refused to sign off on terms for exchanging information.

The company has admitted to paying $800 million in bribes across Latin America, leading to politicians being prosecuted in about a dozen countries. Those countries have signed similar agreements with Brazil respecting plea deals reached by witnesses.

In Mexico, no one has been charged three years after damning video testimony emerged implicating the former head of the state-run oil company, Petroleos Mexicanos.

Mexico’s federal Attorney General’s Office did not respond to requests for comment.

