Brazil candidate accused of spreading fake news stories

SAO PAULO (AP) — The runoff race for Brazil’s presidency is already heating up with a battle over fake news. The center-left contender is accusing his far-right rival’s campaign of defaming him with false news stories.

Independent fact checkers say Haddad has been targeted by a wave of false allegations, some accusing him of planning to shut down churches and distribute textbooks teaching children to be gay.

Haddad on Monday asked Bolsonaro to jointly sign a commitment against spreading fake news before the Oct. 28 runoff. Bolsonaro rejected the idea, calling Haddad “a scoundrel” in a Twitter post.

Haddad said Tuesday the refusal was “a proof of dishonesty” and said Bolsonaro “is profiting from these lies.”

Bolsonaro won Sunday’s first round of voting with 46 percent. Haddad came second with 29 percent.

